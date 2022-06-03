Leon’s ‘Resident Evil 4’ remake jacket has been spotted online

Leon’s snazzy new jacket he’s seen wearing during the reveal trailer for the Resident Evil 4 remake is available to buy online.

The jacket was sourced by some folks on Twitter due to a disclaimer at the end of the trailer that reads “Leon’s brown sheepskin leather bomber jacket appears with permission from Schott NYC.”

From there, PC Gamer was able to find the jacket on the Schott NYC website under “Classic B-3 Sheepskin Leather Bomber Jacket” and it definitely looks like the jacket featured in the trailer is a convincing replica. Granted, the trailer makes a lot of quick cuts and has dim lighting in many of the scenes, so it’s hard to scrutinise the exact details.

Advertisement

The downside is that if you’re planning to try and make yourself look as stylish as everyone’s favourite charismatic Ganado slayer, then you’ll have to fork over roughly £1,192.

Interesting that the RE4R trailer mentions the brand of jacket Leon wears, and ooo boy it’s expensive pic.twitter.com/mbOP5ESvKG — Dax 🫧 (@Dax7567) June 3, 2022

Confirmed last night during a State Of Play presentation, the Resident Evil 4 remake will feature a “reimagining” of the original’s storyline while “keeping the essence of its direction” and is making a pivot from the “survival action” of the original to survival horror. Naturally, the visuals have seen a major overhaul, and the game’s control scheme has also been updated.

The original Resident Evil 4 is widely considered to be a seminal classic, not only influencing the direction of the Resident Evil franchise, but also many AAA third-person shooters in the years following. Needless to say, there’s a lot riding on the remake, which is set to release on March 24, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

In other news, Sega has announced the Mega Drive Mini 2.