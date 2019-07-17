Lewis Capaldi labelled “a dick” by ‘Taggart’ star Colin McCredie

The actor isn't impressed by the singer's off-stage behaviour

Lewis Capaldi has been labelled “a dick” by Taggart star Colin McCredie on Twitter.

The Scottish sensation, who released his debut album in May, has been enjoying huge success over the summer – selling out an arena tour in 10 minutes, performing to a huge crowd at Glastonbury, and impressing an elderly fan at TRNSMT.

Despite his rising popularity, he’s recently been “slagged arf” by his hero Noel Gallagher, who described the star as an “idiot” and compared him to Chewbacca.

Now, Capaldi has also been slammed by Taggart and River City actor McCredie – who apparently isn’t a fan of the singer’s off-stage antics.

“Am I the only one who thinks Lewis Capaldi is a dick?” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. After one fan asked for the reasoning behind his strong opinion, McCredie replied: “His dickish behaviour [is] being celebrated as a great thing across the media.”

The actor later referenced Capaldi’s language during TV and radio interviews.

While some agreed with his message, McCredie was inundated with replies from fans of the singer. “Not to self, don’t slag off Lewis Capaldi on Twitter!! Sorry.”, he tweeted.

In a follow-up post, he joked: “Am I the only one that thinks Lewis Capaldi is magic???”

Elsewhere, the ‘Someone You Loved’ artist trolled Noel Gallagher by filming himself partying with his daughter Anaïs during the High Flying Birds’ set at Mad Cool. The pair shouted “Dad!” from the crowd as Gallagher performed onstage.

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi recently auctioned off the Chewbacca mask he sported at TRNSMT for Frightened Rabbit’s Tiny Changes charity. At present, the total funds raised for the headgear stands at over £6,700.