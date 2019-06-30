Liam Gallagher calls out The Sun and BBC – “Your paper hacked dead children’s phones, shame on you”

"They wouldn’t know RnR if it bit them on there arse"

Liam Gallagher has called out both the BBC and The Sun in a series of tweets, branding one as the “scum” and the other as “cunts.”

While it’s not clear as to what the reason for Gallagher’s BBC comments is, what is clear is that he wasn’t happy when he made them.

“BBC have always been cunts they wouldn’t know RnR if it bit them on there arse,” Gallagher’s tweet read earlier this evening (June 30).

He then turned his attention to The Sun, after they ran an article on Friday (June 28) with the headline: ‘Blunderwall’. It called Glastonbury‘s decision to allow Gallagher to perform “hypocritical” and “deplorable” after the former Oasis frontman was accused of allegedly pushing and grabbing his girlfriend by the throat in August of last year.

Responding to the article, and directly addressing the journalist who wrote it, Gallagher tweeted: “And as for that big whale who writes for the scum don’t be giving it Righteous 1 your paper hacked dead children’s phones shame on you lard arse.”

Meanwhile, during his Glastonbury set yesterday (June 29), Gallagher paid tribute to The Prodigy‘s Keith Flint.

He told the Glastonbury crowd: “Right you’ve been amazing. This is the last song, I want to dedicate it to the one and only Keith Flint. ‘Champagne Supernova’. Look after yourselves, have a good night.”

Last week, Gallagher said that he would hit a politician “round the head” if he saw one dabbling with drugs.

The former Oasis frontman recently said he should run for Number 10 and admitted that his extensive drug use would stand him in good stead for the role.