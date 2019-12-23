Liam Gallagher reckons Oasis weren’t a “f***ing great” band

Liam Gallagher has said he doesn’t believe Oasis were a great band at the peak of their powers.

The frontman, who led the rock icons with brother Noel from 1991-2009, explained that the band were unlikely to have stayed together for much longer even if their acrimonious split had never occurred in the first place.

“I think we could have banged out a good album but… how long were we together,” he told Mojo magazine.

“It’s like anything, it does become tiresome at some point. Noel had calmed his partying down a bit, turned into a bit of a Victor Meldrew [grumpy, old TV character], whereas we were all still having it… So maybe he’d just had enough and needed a break. You know, we weren’t that fucking great anyway.”

He added: “We were alright, we were better than a lot of shit out there but we weren’t pushing the boundaries, we weren’t Pink Floyd or The Beatles.

”We didn’t make really great records, we were just a good band.”

He also stated his belief that some of the band’s most iconic music doesn’t stand the test of time.

”I always loved ‘Live Forever’, ‘Champagne Supernova’, got a soft spot for ‘Supersonic’ [because] it was the first one and it still sounds pretty good,” he said.

”Some of it hasn’t aged well – I’ll be honest, I hear it some days and I go, ‘Turn that shit off.’ Oasis was a moment in time.”

Despite his constant war of words with Noel, Liam recently admitted that a Glastonbury reunion for 2021 could still be on the cards.

Gallagher, who just finished his ‘Why Me? Why Not’ tour in Australia, was asked on Twitter: “LG, how do you think this possible headline sounds: ‘Oasis reunite for a one-off show at Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary 2020’? What do you think?.”

“Too soon,” Liam replied, before adding: “The little fella has threatened to take a year off which I highly recommend. I reckon he’ll give his head a good shake and bingo we’ll be on for the following year isn’t it.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher let it be known that he wasn’t impressed after his show in Melbourne earlier this month (December 11) was cut short due to the venue enforcing a “tight curfew.”