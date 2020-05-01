Liam Gallagher has shared a new “isolation soundtrack” on Spotify – you can listen to the playlist below.

As lockdown continues during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Liam has shared a playlist featuring John Lennon, Primal Scream and The Stone Roses.

Other artists on the playlist include Bob Marley, George Harrison, Wings, Cherry Ghost and Peter Green.

Advertisement

You can listen to the playlist below:

Earlier this week, Liam responded after his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel released a previously unheard demo of song.

The Oasis demo ‘Don’t Stop…’ was never released or worked up into a studio recording. Shortly after the release, Liam tweeted: “Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La as you were LG x”

Later in the day, he added: “Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a wank as you were LG x.”

Advertisement

Replying to a fan who said that “it sounds like it was recorded recently”, Liam said his brother has “been at it in the studio, he’s always overdubbing shit.”

Noel released the unheard song after re-discovering the track in a box of CDs at home.

“Hey there dudes and dollies. Like the rest of the world, I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d finally look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked CD’s I’ve got lying around in boxes at home,” Noel wrote on Twitter.

“As fate would have it, I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever.”

Meanwhile, Liam recently “demanded” an Oasis reunion to raise funds for the NHS when the coronavirus pandemic ends.