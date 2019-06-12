Hull punks LIFE share new single ‘Hollow Thing’, detail upcoming album ‘A Picture Of Good Health’

The four-piece have been on the road with IDLES

Punk outfit LIFE have shared their new single ‘Hollow Thing’ along with details of their upcoming album, ‘A Picture Of Good Health’.

The Hull band recently supported IDLES on tour and are set to make an appearance at Glastonbury later this month. Ahead of the Worthy Farm show, they’ve announced that their new record will arrive on September 20.

Titled ‘A Picture Of Good Health’, the LP was produced by Luke Smith (Foals, ‘Total Life Forever’) and also features the previously-released song ‘Moral Fibre‘.

LIFE – Hollow Thing by LIFE NEW ALBUM OUT 20TH SEPTEMBER 2019 VIA AFGHAN MOON / [PIAS] Pre-order here: https://smarturl.it/LIFE-APOGH Hollow Thing is about tackling isolation and fixing yourself. It’s about letting go of something in your life, something that’s passed. ”Wait for the past to fade, wait for that hollow thing…” Hollow Thing is about moving on and overcoming hurt, taking the hits but getting through it.

Earlier today, LIFE offered another glimpse of the record in the form of ‘Hollow Thing’. ‘’I look much better than you, I love much deeper too,’’ sings frontman Mez Green over the snarling sub-three-minute cut.

“‘Hollow Thing’ is about tackling isolation and fixing yourself,” Green explained. “It’s about letting go of something in your life, something that’s passed.” He added that the single also reflects “moving on and overcoming hurt, taking the hits but getting through it.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Speaking of the 13-track album, which features the songs ‘Half Pint Fatherhood’ and ‘Grown Up’, Green said: “‘A Picture of Good Health’ is not a collage of work but rather a snapshot of time; our time and the time of those around us.

“It’s political, but in a personal way. It’s a body of work that explores and examines the band’s inner-selves through a precise period; a period that has brought pain, loneliness, blood, guts, single parenthood, depression and the need for survival and love. It is the sense and need for belonging that is the resounding end note!”

The tracklist for ‘A Picture Of Good Health’ is as follows:

1. Good Health

2. Moral Fibre

3. Bum Hour

4. Hollow Thing

5. Excites Me

6. Never Love Again

7. Half Pint Fatherhood

8. Grown Up

9. Niceties

10. Thoughts

11. It’s A Con

12. Don’t Give Up Yet

13. New Rose in Love

With news of a full UK and European tour coming soon, fans can catch LIFE at the following shows over summer:

11 JUL 2019 / UK / Upcote Farm / 2000 Trees

12 JUL 2019 / SK / Trencin / Pahoda Festival

26 JUL 2019 / FR / Lyon / Les Nuits Secrets

17 AUG 2019 / BE / HASSELT / Pukkelpop Festival

01 SEP 2019 / UK / Frogmore Hill / Wilkestock Festival