Lil Nas X discusses coming out as gay, says he hopes he is “opening doors” for people

The 'Old Town Road' star headed to BBC Breakfast

Lil Nas X has discussed coming out as gay in a new interview.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the ‘Old Town Road’ star said he doesn’t have “anything to hide” from fans after revealing his sexuality in a series of tweets on the final day of Pride Month.

“I kind of revealed [my sexuality],” he said in the interview, referring to those tweets. “That I am gay.”

“It’s something I was considering never doing, ever,” he continued. “Taking to the grave. But I don’t wanna live my entire life — especially how I got to where I’m at — not doing what I wanna do.”

He then discussed how homosexuality is “not really accepted in either the country [or] hip-hop communities,” but that he hoped that by coming out publicly, he could be “opening doors” for others. You can watch a clip of the interview below.

Earlier this week, the rapper hit out at homophobic trolls who targeted him after he came out.

“Say one more home of phobic [sic] thing to me,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a sad face emoji wearing a cowboy hat next to a hand holding a gun.

At this weekend’s Glastonbury, Lil Nas X joined Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus on stage to perform ‘Old Town Road’.

The song also recently became the longest-running US hip-hop number one of all time.