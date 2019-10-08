The rapper passed away in 2017

Lil Peep‘s mother is reportedly suing the rapper’s management over his death in 2017.

The rapper, whose real name was Gustav Elijah Åhr, died after an overdose on his tour bus almost two years ago.

Now, according to The New York Times and TMZ report, his mother Lisa Womack is suing his management over the circumstances of his death.

At the time of Peep’s death, he was “stressed, overwhelmed, burnt out, exhausted and physically unwell,” the lawsuit, filed today (October 8), states according to the NYT.

The suit goes on to say that those implicated in the suit pushed the rapper “onto stage after stage in city after city, plying and propping”.

The lawsuit names Sarah Stennett, the chief executive of First Access Entertainment, the talent agency and label who signed Lil Peep aged 19, Bryant Ortega, a member of the rapper’s management team, and Belinda Mercer, who tour managed Peep in 2017.

“This is something that I must do as a mother,” Womack said of the situation in an interview, cited by The New York Times.

“I feel very concerned that they not be exploited,” she said. “What Gus had to live through is actually horrifying to me, and I’m sure he’s not the only person his age in this situation.”

As the NYT report, the suit goes on to say that those named in the suit “fostered, promoted and encouraged” the rapper’s drug use after he put his trust in them “to guide him through this journey in a reasonable, ethical, and safe manner.”

According to the suit, the company treated Lil Peep “as a commodity rather than as a human being” before pushing him “to the extreme bounds of what somebody of his age and maturity level could handle emotionally, mentally, and physically.”

The defendants have so far not commented on the allegations.