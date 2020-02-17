Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has been playing gigs with a broken hand

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has revealed he’s been playing concerts with a broken hand.

The axeman posted a photo on his Instagram page showing two of his fingers taped up and wrote a message confirming that he completed his first show in Krasnodar, Russia last night (February 16) after recently breaking his hand.

“Nailed my first show playing with a recovering broken hand,” Borland wrote. “I can’t express the amount of anxiety I was having leading up to this but three fingers [were] enough to get the job done and Krasnodar was amazing.”

He continued, “Thanks to all my brothers in @limpbizkit for believing in me and my amazing support system including @aliejoboxblock and new costuming by my friends @thewisehatter and @adelemildred for bringing it all together. Big love for Russia. Big love for Krasnodar.”

The band still have three more dates left in Russia and will head to the US later this year to co-headline the Inkcarceration Festival and perform at this summer’s Rock Fest, Rebel Rock Festival and the Rock USA festival.

Meanwhile, Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers recently revealed that he temporarily departed the group due to contracting liver disease as a result of “excessive drinking”.

The musician parted ways with the nu-metal outfit back in 2015 before returning to his role in 2018.

“I got liver disease from excessive drinking,” he wrote, adding that he was initially diagnosed with the condition in 2011.

“I didn’t really get what was happening back then. I stopped drinking and battled the liver disease for a bit.”

Rivers toured with Limp Bizkit throughout last summer, with the band taking on a number of European festival dates in 2019.