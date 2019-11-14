Listen to Beck’s sublime, Pharrell-produced ballad, ‘Everlasting Nothing’

The song is taken from Beck's upcoming new album.

Beck has released another new track, ‘Everlasting Nothing’ from his upcoming new album today. You can listen to the new song below.

The soaring new ballad, which has been written and produced by Beck and Pharell Williams, will appear on Beck’s new album, ‘Hyperspace’ which he teased the release of earlier this month via a cryptic Instagram post.

Both Beck and Williams play all the instruments on the track. Beck can be heard on vocals, guitar and piano whilst Pharell plays drums and keyboards on the single, which also features a nine-person choir.

Seven of the album’s 11 tracks, including the previously released ‘Saw Lightning’, have been co-written and co-produced by Pharrell. Another previously released track, ‘Uneventful Days’ was accompanied by a video directed by Dev Hynes.

‘Hyperspace’ comes two years after his last record, 2017’s Grammy award-winning ‘Colors’ and is set for release on November 22 via Capitol Records. You can listen to ‘Everlasting Nothing’ here:

‘Hyperlife’ tracklist:

1. ‘Hyperlife’

2. ‘Uneventful Days’

3. ‘Saw Lightning’

4. ‘Die Waiting’

5. ‘Chemical’

6. ‘See Through’

7. ‘Hyperspace’

8. ‘Stratosphere’

9. ‘Dark Places’

10. ‘Star’

11. ‘Everlasting Nothing’ Speaking about his collaboration with Pharrell to NME, Beck said: “I’d always wanted to make a record with him. We had been friendly over the years and had got together and talked about making some music back in 2012, but around that time he ended up putting out a song with Daft Punk, then ‘Blurred Lines’ and ‘Happy’.” They started collaborating when Pharrell asked Beck to work on the new N.E.R.D. record. “From there we started sharing songs and writing and doing this project together,” Beck explained. “I had a few things after the ‘Colors’ tour finished and I really wanted to seize the moment with this project,” Beck added. “There’d been a period of time where Pharrell had been really busy and an opportunity opened up so I went with it. Originally it was going to be a single or an EP, but I think we were both surprised when there was a body of work here.”

The upcoming album will also feature Coldplay ’s Chris Martin on ‘Stratosphere’ and Sky Ferreira on ‘Die Waiting’.