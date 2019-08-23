Listen to the catchy debut EP by Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas

'Blood Harmony' is the latest solo venture by Billie's co-writer

Billie Eilish‘s brother Finneas has announced details of his debut EP, ‘Blood Harmony’.

Out on October 4, ‘Blood Harmony’ is previewed by new song ‘Shelter, which can be heard below.

Released simply under the name Finneas, ‘Shelter’ follows his debut single ‘I Lost A Friend’.

Speaking about the EP’s title, Finneas said: “I would love for this title to remain ambiguous to listeners, and for everyone to be able to imbue it with their own meaning and justification. The most common use of the term ‘blood harmony’ is an English expression for what it sounds like when siblings sing together, that biologic chemistry — I think that speaks for itself.”

Finneas produced and co-wrote all of Eilish’s album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and plays with her on stage. At 22, he is five years older than Billie.

In a statement about Shelter, Finneas said: “I wrote this song a couple years ago and just let it percolate for a while, seeing how it would age. When I looked through my music to release this year, I came across the demo and was pleasantly surprised to find I still liked it. Usually, I get bored of my stuff almost immediately. I wanted this song to have an urgency to it when I recorded it, the same way that the lyrics do —the kind of feverish feeling that accompanies loving someone.”

Finneas goes on a six-date solo tour in the US in October. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish plays at Reading And Leeds Festival this weekend. You can see stage times here.