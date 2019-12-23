News Music News

Listen to Kehlani’s long-awaited ‘All Me’ featuring Keyshia Cole

The stars have been teasing the track for a while

Rhian Daly
Kehlani Keyshia Cole
Kehlani and Keyshia Cole CREDIT: Getty Images

Kehlani has shared her long-awaited track ‘All Me’, which features guest vocals from Keyshia Cole.

The pair have been teasing the track for some time, sharing clips on social media. DJ Noodz played the song at her show one day before it was released, prompting Kehlani to tweet: “NOODZ DROPPED “ALL ME” AT HER SHOW THE CROWD SANG ALL THE WORDS… AINT DROPPED YET.”

Advertisement

The track was released earlier today (December 23) and features Kehlani singing: “You know you’re my heart/Yeah they know I’m about you/I hate when we’re apart cos I love me around you.” Listen to the track below.

Before ‘All Me’ arrived online, Kehlani told her followers on Twitter: “i’ve never had a song hype like this before it dropped. i’ve never had this much energy for a musical release! this is so incredible. i just wanna say thank you, this is some really epic shit.”

She continued: “and this was accidental. this wasn’t my planned single, this isnt a part of the roll out for my album… i put a snippet up & y’all made it viral. i’m putting it out because of y’all. thank you!!!!”

Advertisement

‘All Me’ is the fourth track Kehlani has released this year, following ‘Change’, Zedd collaboration ‘Good Thing’, and ‘You Know Wassup’. She released her debut album ‘SweetSexySavage’ in 2017 and is thought to be working on the follow-up now.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed earlier this year that Kehlani will appear on her new album. “I’m working on a new project and I have a lot of ladies on there, so just be on the lookout,” she said. “I can let this cat out of the bag. Me and Kehlani have music together, and I love her.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

The Big Read – Lewis Capaldi: “I make jokes because I’m comfortable with who I am”

Dan Stubbs -
Lewis Capaldi has the world at his feet – but will he trip over it?
Read more
Blogs

The best films of 2019

NME -
Ending the decade with a bang – 2019 was yet another vintage year for cinema (yes, that includes Marvel)
Read more
Features

The 50 best songs of 2019

NME -
Counting down the best bops, sad bangers, and earworms of the past 12 months
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.