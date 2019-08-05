'This Is The Place' is the second in a series of three EPs from the High Flying Birds

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced their new EP ‘This Is The Place’. You can hear the title track of the five-song EP below.

The EP features additional new songs ‘A Dream Is All I Need To Get By’ and ‘Evil Flower’, plus a Dense & Pika remix of ‘This Is The Place’ and a ‘Reflex Revision’ mix of ‘Evil Flower’.

The full five-song EP will be released on September 27, available digitally or on two vinyl versions – a picture disc or coloured vinyl.

This Is The Place

Following the June release of ‘Black Star Dancing’, ‘This Is The Place’ is the second in a series of three planned EPs from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. NME hailed ‘Black Star Dancing’ as “not anchored by anything, least of all your expectations” in a four-star review.

The band are about to go on a US tour supporting Smashing Pumpkins, which runs from August 8-31, before they then support U2 in Australia this winter.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Gallagher claimed he couldn’t have been more adventurous in Oasis because brother Liam refused to sing experimental songs.

“Liam famously said to me one night ‘I don’t like quirky, weird things,'” said Gallagher. “I was like ‘Oh, OK, well this is going to be fun, then…'”

Gallagher also claimed his younger brother’s show at Glastonbury was an embarrassment.

He said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so embarrassed for a man in my entire life. He’s pulled off the incredible magic trick of making those Oasis songs sound weedy and thin. And he looked like he was having the worst day of his life, walking around in what looks like a pair of my son’s pyjamas, shouting into a mic about some perceived injustice. If you can’t sing ’em, don’t play ’em!”

Gallagher also called Liam’s solo music “unsophisticated music for unsophisticated people by an unsophisticated man”.

‘This Is The Place’ follows a summer of festival shows by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, which included headlining Isle Of Wight Festival and his own homecoming show at Heaton Park in Manchester.