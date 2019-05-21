Listen to Flying Lotus and Denzel Curry’s new collaboration, ‘Black Balloons Reprise’

Taken from FlyLo's guest-heavy new album, out this Friday
Flying Lotus has released a new collaborative track with Denzel Curry – listen to ‘Black Balloons Reprise’ below.
The US artist is due to release his sixth album ‘Flamagra‘ this Friday (May 24). Ahead of the 27-track LP’s arrival, we’ve already heard the songs ‘More‘, ‘Takashi’ and ‘Spontaneous’.
Now, a fourth cut from the collection has been shared online. ‘Black Balloons Reprise’ begins with ambient sounds ahead of the lyrics: “The Big Bang happened when the black balloon ignited / I feel the pain shoulder to shoulder as I was knighted.”
The track is a follow-up to Curry’s previous tracks ‘Black Balloons’ and ‘The Blackest Balloon’, which are both featured on the Florida rapper’s third album ‘TA13OO’.
“THE TRILOGY IS COMPLETE,” tweeted Curry while sharing the new song this evening (May 21). See that post below.
Flying Lotus’ new album will also feature guest spots from the likes of Solange, Toro Y Moi, Tierra Whack, George Clinton, and many more. The release follows his 2014 effort, ‘You’re Dead!’.
Speaking previously on ‘Flamagra‘, FlyLo explained: “I’d been working on stuff for the past five years, but it was always all over the place. I’d always had this thematic idea in mind – a lingering concept about fire, an eternal flame sitting on a hill.
“Some people love it, some people hate it. Some people would go on dates there and some people would burn love letters in the fire,” he added.
Flying Lotus is scheduled to showcase the new material during his upcoming North American tour. The stint begins with an appearance at San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival in August, with dates continuing into September.
Earlier this year, Denzel Curry shared an epic cover of Rage Against The Machine‘s ‘Bulls On Parade’.