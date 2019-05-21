Listen to Flying Lotus and Denzel Curry’s new collaboration, ‘Black Balloons Reprise’

Taken from FlyLo's guest-heavy new album, out this Friday

Flying Lotus has released a new collaborative track with Denzel Curry – listen to ‘Black Balloons Reprise’ below.

The US artist is due to release his sixth album ‘Flamagra‘ this Friday (May 24). Ahead of the 27-track LP’s arrival, we’ve already heard the songs ‘More‘, ‘Takashi’ and ‘Spontaneous’.

Now, a fourth cut from the collection has been shared online. ‘Black Balloons Reprise’ begins with ambient sounds ahead of the lyrics: “The Big Bang happened when the black balloon ignited / I feel the pain shoulder to shoulder as I was knighted.”

Black Balloons Reprise Black Balloons Reprise, a song by Flying Lotus, Denzel Curry on Spotify

The track is a follow-up to Curry’s previous tracks ‘Black Balloons’ and ‘The Blackest Balloon’, which are both featured on the Florida rapper’s third album ‘TA13OO’.

“THE TRILOGY IS COMPLETE,” tweeted Curry while sharing the new song this evening (May 21). See that post below.