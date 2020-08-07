Foo Fighters’s Dave Grohl has teamed up with Inara George of the Bird and the Bee for a new duet rendition of her track, ‘Sex in Cars’ – you can listen below.

The song originally appears on George’s latest solo three-song project, ‘The Youth of Angst’, and is part of a series of releases for her ‘Road Angel Project’, which is raising money for the Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 fund. It is set to be released on September 4.

The fund has been set up to aid people in the music industry, including musicians, who have been financially impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

George said in a statement: “I always knew I wanted this version of ‘Sex in Cars’ with Dave to benefit some amazing non-profit.”

“As the pandemic hit and it became very clear that live music would not resume for many, many months, I immediately thought of Sweet Relief, not only because they help so many musicians, but also because they help everyone in the music industry.”

The Foo Fighter singer said he “jumped at the chance” to duet with George.

“Having been such a massive fan of Inara for years, it’s always such an incredible honor to work with her, whether on Foo Fighters music or for the Bird and the Bee,” he said. “Her voice is timeless, so pure and real. So I jumped at the chance to duet with her on this song. It was a dream come true! And for a great cause: Musicians coming together to support each other in difficult times, working to keep the music alive.”

George and Grohl previously collaborated together when the Foo Fighters frontman took over the drums when the Bird and the Bee performed at The Late Late Show with James Corden last year.

The news comes after Foo Fighters have cancelled their upcoming Van Tour that would have commemorated the band’s 25th anniversary.

The dates were originally scheduled to take place this spring but had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After postponing the tour’s start until October, the Foos have announced today (August 7) that the run of shows will no longer take place at all.