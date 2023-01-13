Listen to Green Day’s previously-unheard demo cover of Elvis Costello’s ‘Alison’

Green Day have shared a previously un-heard cover of Elvis Costello’s ‘Alison’ – check it out below.

The song is shared ahead of the release of their ‘Nimrod’ anniversary box set, which arrives on January 27. The cover of ‘Alison’ was recorded during the sessions for the album.

The expansive deluxe edition of their fifth album, dubbed ‘Nimrod XXV’, will be released alongside previously unreleased demos from its recording sessions.

The drop comes exactly 25 years since the band released ‘Nimrod’ – the follow-up to 1995’s ‘Insomniac’ (for which Green Day previously released a quarter-centennial edition) first hit shelves on October 14, 1997. It spawned four singles: ‘Hitchin’ A Ride’, ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’, ‘Redundant’ and ‘Nice Guys Finished Last’.

The original album sported 18 tracks (tying it with 2009’s ‘21st Century Breakdown’ as Green Day’s longest), but a Japanese edition featured a bonus song called ‘Desensitized’, while an Australian version also featured the demos ‘Suffocate’, ‘Do Da Da’ and ‘You Lied’. None of those latter three songs appear on the new edition of ‘Nimrod’, but it does feature ‘Desensitized’, as well demos for seven songs that didn’t make the cut for its original release.

Listen to the cover here:

Alongside its digital release will be CD and vinyl boxsets – three discs for the former and five for the latter – that also include a 20-page booklet, cloth patch and commemorative backstage pass. The vinyl release will also come with a slipmat and oversized poster.

See the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Nimrod XXV’ below, then find pre-orders for it here.

1. ‘Nice Guys Finish Last’

2. ‘Hitchin’ A Ride’

3. ‘The Grouch’

4. ‘Redundant’

5. ‘Scattered’

6. ‘All The Time’

7. ‘Worry Rock’

8. ‘Platypus (I Hate You)’

9. ‘Uptight’

10. ‘Last Ride In’

11. ‘Jinx’

12. ‘Haushinka’

13. ‘Walking Alone’

14. ‘Reject’

15. ‘Take Back’

16. ‘King For A Day’

17. ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’

18. ‘Prosthetic Head’

19. ‘Nice Guys Finish Last (Demo)’

20. ‘Place Inside My Head (Demo)’

21. ‘The Grouch (Demo)’

22. ‘Walking Alone (Demo)’

23. ‘Jinx (Demo)’

24. ‘Alison (Demo)’

25. ‘Espionage (Demo)’

26. ‘You Irritate Me (Demo)’

27. ‘Tre Polka (Demo)’

28. ‘When It’s Time (Demo)’

29. ‘Desensitized (Demo)’

30. ‘Chain Saw (Demo)’

31. ‘Reject (Demo)’

32. ‘Black Eyeliner (Demo)’

33. ‘Going To Pasalacqua (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

34. ‘Welcome To Paradise (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

35. ‘Geek Stink Breath (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

36. ‘Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

37. ‘Hitchin’ A Ride (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

38. ‘The Grouch (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

39. ‘Chump (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

40. ‘Longview (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

41. ‘2000 Light Years Away (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

42. ‘Brain Stew (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

43. ‘Jaded (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

44. ‘Knowledge (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

45. ‘Basket Case (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

46. ‘She (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

47. ‘F.O.D. (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

48. ‘Paper Lanterns (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

49. ‘Scattered (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

50. ‘Prosthetic Head (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

51. ‘When I Come Around (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

52. ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

On New Year’s Eve, Green Day waved goodbye to 2022 by playing a set with their covers side-project The Coverups featuring their take on Nirvana, Ramones and more.

The side project, made up of Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt, began in 2018 as a covers band. The group also features Green Day touring musician Jason White.