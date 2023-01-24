Listen to Krept & Konan’s powerful new song ‘Dat Way’

Krept & Konan have today (Janaury 24) shared a powerful new song ‘Dat Way’ – check it out below.

The new song features Abra Cadabra and serves as a ‘part two’ to Cadabra’s ‘Robbery Remix’, which Krept & Konan featured on in 2016.

Produced by Nav Michael and Parked Up, ‘Dat Way’ is the first official release from Krept & Konan since singles ‘Tell Me’, ‘G Love’ and ‘I Spy’, taken from their last album, ‘Revenge Is Sweet’.

Speaking about the new release, the duo said: “After 3 long years we’re back! Independent and ready to give the fans what they’ve been waiting for!”

You can listen to the new song here:

Last summer, the south London rap duo headlined the BBC 1Xtra stage and paid a loving tribute to their late friends and family.

It marked the group’s first live performance since their Revenge Is Sweet tour, with Krept telling the Reading crowd that they needed to “light this place up” with their phone torches in tribute before playing the emotive ‘Broski’ from their second album, ‘Revenge Is Sweet‘.

“If you’ve ever lost someone, I need you to put your lights up,” he said ahead of the track inspired by the passing of the duo’s long-time friend and business partner, Nyasha “Nash” Chagonda. Chagonda took his own life days before the opening of the three’s restaurant, Crepes and Cones. After the track, Konan gave a brief statement of condolence: “Make some noise for all the fallen soldiers”.

Krept followed the statement by saying: “I can’t talk about Nash without talking about Cadet“. Cadet, the late rising grime star that passed away in a 2019 car accident, is also Krept’s cousin. He continued to introduce Cadet’s biggest breakthrough hit, ‘Advice’, telling the crowd: “Right now we’re going to celebrate Cadet’s life right fucking now… We need to party. We need to have fun. We need to celebrate Cadet’s life, so when this one plays, I want you to go fucking crazy”.

Before the rappers ended their set, they brought out fellow south London drill star, K-Trap, to perform his popular ‘War’ track and verse on the Top 40-charting ‘I Spy’.

Krept also promised at that event new music would appear: “We know we’ve been away for a very long time but new music dropping very fucking soon”.