Listen to Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande collaborate on new version of ‘Oh Santa!’

Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande have debuted a new version of ‘Oh Santa’ – you can watch the video below.

The collaboration appeared on a new Christmas special show, which aired on AppleTV+ yesterday (December 4).

The pop star had previously hinted that a collaboration was happening when back in October, Carey tweeted a photograph of three directors chairs on set, each brandishing a set of initials: AG, MC and JH.

You can listen to the track, an updated version of Carey’s 2010 original, here:

Speaking about the collaboration to Billboard, Carey said: “I wrote ‘Oh Santa!’ for my album ‘Merry Christmas II You’, which was sort of the follow-up to my first Christmas album — we have several [Laughs] — and so I think it was all about the actual event, of course, of doing ‘Oh Santa!’ with Jennifer and Ari, but it was also like, how do I see this as a producer?”

Carey previously told the publication: “How do I see these vocals having different textures, what are they? Because originally, I was blending with myself, which that’s kind of one of my favorite things, but it was cool to be able to work with the different vocal textures and play around with it and reimagine it.

“So that’s what happened. And visually, in the special, it really does feel like a girl group moment. I think we all had a good time with it. That was the fun part about it.”

