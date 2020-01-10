Listen to St Vincent’s funky remix of Beck’s ‘Uneventful Days’

St. Vincent has remixed Beck‘s ‘Uneventful Days’, injecting the track with a new funky groove.

The track taken from Beck’s recent 14th studio album ‘Hyperspace’, which was released in November 2019. You can listen to the track below.

Speaking about the remix, Annie Clark said: “I remixed Beck’s new song, ‘Uneventful Days!’ I guess I was listening to a lot of ’70s Herbie and WAR at the time and wondering how much funk was inside me, too. I sent it to Beck and he dug it, but he said ‘it should be 3 bpm faster.’ And what do you know? HE WAS SO RIGHT. It made all the difference in the groove.”

‘Hyperspace’ features a number of songs co-produced by Pharrell.

“I’d always wanted to make a record with him,” Beck previously told NME. “We had been friendly over the years and had got together and talked about making some music back in 2012, but around that time he ended up putting out a song with Daft Punk, then ‘Blurred Lines’ and ‘Happy’.”

He added: “I had a few things after the ‘Colors’ tour finished and I really wanted to seize the moment with this project. There’d been a period of time where Pharrell had been really busy and an opportunity opened up so I went with it. Originally it was going to be a single or an EP, but I think we were both surprised when there was a body of work here.”

The album also features Coldplay’s Chris Martin on ‘Stratosphere’ and Sky Ferreira on ‘Die Waiting’.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent and Beck are set to perform at an all-star tribute concert for Prince two days after the 2020 Grammys ceremony.

Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, Beck, Usher, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, and Mavis Staples will also play at the show.