Little Man Tate anounce reunion for homecoming gig later in 2020

Little Man Tate are set to reunite for a major headline concert in Sheffield later this year.

The indie band has officially broken their 11-year silence to announce that they will be performing in their hometown for their reunion show at the O2 Academy, Sheffield.

Looking to picking up from where they left off, the original line up of Jon Windle, Edward ‘Maz’ Marriott, Ben Surtees and Dan Fields felt that now was “the perfect time” for a comeback.

Advertisement

Speaking about the reunion show, frontman Windle said: “We’ve had offers over the last few years to do something, but it was never the right time due to other things that were going on in our lives. This time it was perfect, we are all in a really good place and just can’t wait to do it.”

Forming in 2005, the band announced themselves with their first single ‘The Agent’.

The track was followed by top 40 hit, ‘What? What You Got?’, signing with V2 Records in 2006, Little Man Tate went on to invade the UK Top 40 with their next four singles, including ‘House Party At Boothy’s’ and ‘Sexy In Latin’, while their debut album ‘About What You Know’ climbed to number 27 in the UK Albums Chart in 2007.

They released their second and final album, ‘Nothing Worth Having Comes Easy’ in 2008, before splitting in the following year.

Advertisement

Tickets for their reunion show go on sale on Friday, April 24, at 10am.

Pre-Sale is available for O2 + Ticketmaster Customers on Wednesday 22nd April at 10am.