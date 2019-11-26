Lizzo took a tiny handbag to the American Music Awards – and her fans loved it

"Bag big enough for my fucks to give"

Lizzo arrived at the American Music Awards last night with a tiny handbag – and her fans loved the moment.

The bag quickly became the subject of thousands of internet memes and jokes and was even given its very own Twitter account at one point following the show.

“Bag big enough for my fucks to give,” Lizzo said of the tiny handbag on her Instagram page alongside a picture of herself holding the bag prior to the show.

Later, on the red carpet, Lizzo revealed that there were “only three” such bags “in the world” and joked that she had “a lot” inside. She said: “I got tampons in here, a flask of tequila, some condoms…”

You can see some of the reactions to the moment here:

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Khalid all scored multiple wins at the American Music Awards 2019 last night (November 24).

Swift was honoured with the award for Artist Of The Decade at the event, where she was presented with the special trophy by Carole King. She also picked up a further five awards for Artist Of The Year, Favourite Music Video for ‘You Need To Calm Down’, Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, Favourite Album – Pop/Rock, and Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Halsey all picked up awards, while all three acts also performed at the event. Malone was joined by Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott during his appearance, while Halsey performed her single ‘Graveyard’ and later joined Swift during her career-spanning set.

Earlier this week, Lizzo was nominated for eight Grammy awards.

There were multiple nominations too for Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey