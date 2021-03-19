The London Eye was transformed into Captain America’s shield today (March 19) to mark the release of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

The Marvel series was released on Disney+ earlier today and follows Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson – aka The Falcon – and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes – aka The Winter Soldier – as they team up in a post-Avengers: Endgame world.

To celebrate the new release, Disney projection-mapped Captain America’s shield onto the London Eye, as well as several other landmarks around the world. It could also be seen on the Singapore Flyer observation wheel, the Melbourne Star in Australia, Rome’s Luneur 1953 Flywheel, La Grande Roue de Marseille in France and more.

The six-part series is Marvel Studios second TV series following WandaVision and continues the MCU Phase Four.

In a four-star review of the first episode of the show, NME said: “Sharp, funny, and packing some awesome action scenes with a whole lot of character potential, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is off to a flying start.”

Meanwhile, star Sebastian Stan has revealed his struggles to make ends meet while his career began to take off. Despite appearing as Barnes in the first Captain America movie in 2011, the actor still had financial hardship.

“In 2011, after the first Captain America came out, about a month later I had a call from my business manager telling me I had a month left to figure out how I was going to pay my rent,” he said in a recent interview.

“So, perception is always interesting, isn’t it? Nobody ever knows what the fuck is really happening.”