London Grammar’s Hannah Reid says suffering with fibromyalgia left her feeling “completely depleted”

London Grammar frontwoman Hannah Reid has opened up about her struggle with fibromyalgia.

The singer developed the long-term condition that causes chronic pain all over the body during the band’s tour for their 2013 debut album ‘If You Wait’. Fellow sufferers include Lady Gaga and Sinead O’Connor.

“It came on pretty strong,” she told NME in last week’s Big Read, ahead of the release of the band’s third album ‘Californian Soil’.

“Then, in between the first and second albums, I really worked on my health and got my health back, but then it relapsed. When we started making the third album, I was also trying to really get to the bottom of where it was coming from.”

Reid continued: “Having it did impact on the process [of ‘Californian Soil’]. At the start I had no energy, I could only work for a few hours, sat down with a hand held microphone in Dan’s studio. But slowly I regained strength. I like to think that the support I had from the boys and how understanding they were helped me actually get better.”

She recalled returning from tours “completely depleted,” with friends and family increasingly expressing worry about her wellbeing every time she came home.

“It’s kind of difficult to talk about to be honest. It makes me feel incredibly guilty, because…I don’t know… especially in a time right now when people are really suffering, to ever talk about [touring] being difficult is like… it was the most amazing thing that ever could have happened to the band.”

London Grammar’s new album ‘Californian Soil’ comes out on April 9. So far, they’ve shared ‘Baby It’s You’, the album’s title track, and recent single ‘Lose Your Head’, the latter of which has been remixed by CamelPhat and Glass Animals.