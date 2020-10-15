London to face Tier 2 Covid-19 measures from Saturday

London will face tougher Tier 2 Covid-19 measures from Saturday (October 17), including a ban on households mixing indoors.

Government ministers are being briefed on the measures this morning (October 15) by Care Minister Helen Whately.

It is expected that the measures will be enforced from 00.01 on Saturday, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock due to update MPs in a statement to the Commons later today.

The move means that London will join large sections of the north of England in the “high” risk category for the virus.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has called on the government to provide financial support for businesses that may be adversely affected by the new measures.

Urgent action is needed to protect Londoners & bring the virus under control in our city. The Govt must provide proper financial help to all businesses & vulnerable Londoners affected by further restrictions, as well as local authorities who support them. My letter to the PM: pic.twitter.com/hpB9GMSTxi — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) October 15, 2020

Under the rules, millions of Londoners will be stopped from meeting anyone outside their own household or support bubble indoors. The rules apply at home and in public settings. The rule of six limit still applies outdoors.

People are also advised to work from home and limit the use of public transport.

However, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to remain open but must still adhere to the 10PM curfew which was introduced last month.

This latest development comes just days after Merseyside became the first area of the country to enter a tier three lockdown.

The Liverpool region currently faces the toughest rules, with pubs and bars not serving meals being forced to close.

It also means that live gigs will seemingly be impossible in areas where the top two tiers of lockdown measures have been enforced.