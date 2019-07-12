Carner is playing 13 shows in support of 'Not Waving, But Drowning'

Loyle Carner has announced a major new 13-date tour, including the first headline arena show of his career.

The shows, in support of Carner’s current album ‘Not Waving, But Drowning’, climax with a gig at London’s 10,400-capacity Alexandra Palace on November 15.

Pre-sale for the tour starts on Monday (July 15), with registration via Carner’s website. Regular sales start on Wednesday July 17. Full dates are below.

The tour comes after Carner’s appearance on the Other Stage at Glastonbury last month. He follows that with festival appearances at Lovebox tonight (July 12), followed by NASS tomorrow, Latitude on July 19 and All Together Now on August 3.

Last month, Carner invited teenagers with ADHD to apply for his annual Chilli Con Carner cookery school, which takes place this summer in London. The school, now in its third year, is designed to help teenagers aged 14-16 find peace through cooking.

Two songs – ‘Ottolenghi’ and ‘Carluccio’ – on ‘Not Waving, But Drowning’ are named after leading chefs Yottam Ottolenghi and Antonio Carlucccio.

‘Not Waving, But Drowning’ reached No 3 on its release in April. NME’s review can be read here.

Loyle Carner’s tour dates are:

October 29: Dublin Vicar Street

October 30: Glasgow SW3

October 31: Newcastle O2 Academy

November 2: Leeds O2 Academy

November 3: Liverpool O2 Academy

November 5: Cardiff Y Plas

November 6: Manchester Academy

November 8: Brighton Dome

November 9: Birmingham O2 Institute

November 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

November 12: Nottingham Rock City

November 13: Exeter Great Hall

November 15: London Alexandra Palace