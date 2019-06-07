Chilli Con Carner helps teenagers with ADHD

Loyle Carner is seeking applicants for his cookery school, Chilli Con Carner.

It’s the third year Carner has run the school, which is open to teenagers aged 14-16 who have ADHD.

The school will run in London this summer, with exact dates TBC. To apply, see the Chilli Con Carner website.

Chilli Con Carner is run in association with social media enterprise GOMA. Previous events have included pop-up restaurants, catering event and panel talks.

Carner also has ADHD. He said he found solace in music and cooking, as outlets to channel his energy and creativity. He hopes other young people will find peace through cooking.

The songs ‘Ottolenghi’ and ‘Carluccio’ on Carner’s recent album ‘Not Waving, But Drowning’ are named after chefs Yottam Ottolenghi and Antonio Carluccio.

The Liverpool fan recently completed his headline tour in support of ‘Not Waving, But Drowning’ with a show at London’s Roundhouse.

Carner plays at Parklife Weekender tomorrow (June 8). His other festival appearances this summer include Glastonbury, NASS, Lovebox, Latitude and The Downs.

Carner was in the news last year when he pulled out of Radio 1’s Live Lounge. He cancelled his appearance when he was told none of the three songs he shortlisted as potential cover versions were “big enough hits”. Carner’s selections were ’30 Hours’ by Kanye West, ‘Feel’ by Kendrick Lamar and The Fugees’ ‘The Score’.