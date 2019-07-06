Years and Years’ Olly Alexander, Lucy Spraggan and Sir Ian McKellen among Top 100 in 2019’s Pride Power List

The list celebrates all that is good and great in the LGBT+ community

This year’s Pride Power List has been released and it includes musicians Years and Years‘ Olly Alexander and Lucy Spraggan, and also actor Sir Ian McKellen.

Today, celebrations are taking place in the nation’s capital to commemorate Pride in London – honouring the lives, achievements, history and future of the LGBT+ community.

To coincide with the occasion, the Pride Power List 2019 has been released, revealing the members of the LGBT+ community in the UK who have made a significant impact in the fight for the equality and inclusion of LGBT+ individuals.

“The list celebrates all that is good and great in the LGBT+ community and has a unique mix of celebrity, community, celebrity and business leaders,” said Linda Riley, founder of the Pride Power List.

Individuals included in this year’s list include musicians Years and Years‘ Olly Alexander, Lucy Spraggan and Westlife’s Mark Feehily, and actor Sir Ian McKellen.

See the full list below:

The Pride Power 2019 List Top 100 LGBT+ individuals:

Ruth Hunt – chief executive of Stonewall. Sir Ian McKellen CH CBE – actor and LGBT+ rights advocate. Phyll Opoku-Gyimah – co-founder of UK Black Pride. Owen Jones – columnist, author, commentator and political activist. Peter Tatchell – LGBT+ campaigner and activist. Sandi Toksvig OBE – writer, actor, comedian, presenter and producer. Michael Cashman CBE – Labour peer, actor, former MEP and LGBT+ campaigner. Munroe Bergdorf – DJ, activist and feminist. Edward Enninful OBE – editor-in-chief of British Vogue. Liz Carr – actor, comedian and disability rights campaigner. Clare Balding OBE – broadcaster, journalist and author. Graham Norton – television and radio presenter, comedian and actor. Gok Wan – fashion consultant, author and television presenter. Saara Aalto – singer and musician. Mhairi Black MP – Scottish politician. Heather Peace – actor, musician and LGBT+ rights activist. Nicola Adams OBE – professional boxer. Liv Little – founder of gal-dem magazine. Stephen Fry – actor, presenter, writer, comedian and activist. Anthony Watson – founder and CEO of TBOL. Lord Waheed Alli – media entrepreneur and politician. Dawn Airey – Getty Images board and NYT chair. Alan Carr – comedian, television personality and author. Cressida Dick – commissioner of the Metropolitan Police. Paris Lees – journalist, presenter, feminist and transgender rights activist. Hannah Bardell MP – SNP MP of Livingston Constituency. Lucy Spraggan – singer and songwriter. Adele Roberts – radio presenter and DJ. Sara Geater – chief operating officer of All3Media. Alison Camps – partner and deputy chairman of Quadrangle. Claire Harvey – diversity and inclusion consultant. Charlie Condou – actor and columnist. Ruth Davidson – Scottish politician and leader of the Scottish Conservative Party. Mark Feehily – musician and one of the lead singers of Westlife. Dr Ranj Singh – TV presenter, author, columnist and doctor. Jane Hill – BBC journalist and broadcaster. Olly Alexander – songwriter, actor and lead singer of Years and Years. Chardine Taylor-Stone – cultural producer, writer and activist. Tim Jarman – assistant director for diversity and inclusiveness at EY. Amy Lamé – writer, performer, presenter and London’s night Czar. Evan Davis – presenter, economist and author. Annie Wallace – actor. Kiki Archer – author. Bobby Cole Norris – TV personality and presenter. Horse McDonald – singer and songwriter. Susan Calman – comedian, television presenter and writer. Dr Elly Barnes MBE – CEO and founder of Educate and Celebrate. Ollie Locke – television personality, presenter and writer. Angela Eagle MP – Labour MP for Wallasey. Brian Ashmead-Siers – partner at PwC. Reeta Loi – writer, musician and activist. Sophie Anna Ward – actor and author. Vincent Francois – regional chief auditor executive at Societe Generale. Jack Monroe – best-selling author and activist. Baroness Liz Barker – House of Lords, Liberal Democrats. Benjamin Butterworth – journalist for i newspaper. Dr Liam Hackett – founder and CEO of Ditch The Label. Pema Radha – chief of staff to Global Head of Managed Services at EY. Mark McLane – head of diversity and inclusion, M&G Prudential. Bisi Alimi – gay rights activist, public speaker and blogger. Julie Wilson – CEO of Optimus Cards. Mary Portas – broadcaster and TV personality. Val McDermid, FRSE, FRSL – author. Michael Salter-Church MBE ​– co-chair of Pride in London. Ryan Atkin – professional referee. Kelly Simmons MBE – FA director, Women’s Professional Game. Wes Streeting MP – Labour politician. Ryan John Butcher – journalist. Andy Woodfield – partner at PwC. Charlie Craggs – trans activist and author. Dan Hughes – PR specialist. Dolly-Rose Campbell – actor. Suki Sandhu OBE – founder and CEO of Involve and Audeliss. Charlie King – celebrity personal trainer and columnist. David Ames – actor. Emma Woollcott – partner at Mishcon de Reya. Polly Shute – partnership director of Parallel Lifestyle. ‏ Kezia Dugdale – director of John Smith Centre. Cliff Joannou – editor-in-chief of Attitude magazine. Jacqui Gavin – Diversity and Inclusion Centre of Excellence manager at Employers Network for Equality and Inclusion. Jodie Taylor – professional footballer. Mark Anderson – executive vice president of Customer Experience at Virgin Atlantic. Professor Sue Sanders – professor and chair of Schools Out. UK. Daniel Lismore – artist, designer and writer. Simon Jones – PR specialist. Ian Massa-Harris-McFeely – events producer, voice coach and makeup artist. Justine Greening – Conservative Party politician. Darren Styles OBE – publisher of Attitude magazine. Rikki Beadle-Blair – actor, director, screenwriter, singer, choreographer and songwriter. Lord Collins – Labour peer and LGBT+ rights advocate. Jen Brister – comedian, writer and actor. Russell T Davies – screenwriter. Amrou Al-Kadhi – writer, performer and filmmaker. Pav Akhtar – co-founder and director of strategy of UK Black Pride. Tag Warner – CEO of Gay Times. Dr Catherine Lee – deputy dean of Anglia Ruskin University. Suzi Ruffell – comedian. Scott McGlynn – presenter, blogger and author. Mridul Wadhwa – transgender rights campaigner. Dotty – rapper and radio presenter.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has discussed coming out as gay in a new interview.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the ‘Old Town Road’ star said he doesn’t have “anything to hide” from fans after revealing his sexuality in a series of tweets on the final day of Pride Month.