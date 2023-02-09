M83 surprise release first six tracks from forthcoming new album ‘Fantasy’

M83 have shared the first six tracks from their forthcoming new album ‘Fantasy’.

The songs entitled ‘Chapter 1’, feature previously shared single ‘Oceans Niagara’, along with ‘Water Deep’, ‘Amnesia’, ‘Us And The Rest’, ‘Earth To The Sea’ and ‘Radar, Far, Gone’. You can listen to the tracks below.

They will feature on M83’s new record which is out on March 17 via the band’s own Other Suns label. Pre-order it here.

This marks their first record since 2019’s ‘DSVII’ – a video-game inspired sequel to 2007’s ‘Digital Shades Vol. 1’.

Frontman Anthony Gonzalez spent the entirety of 2021 in the studio on the record with longtime bandmate Joe Berry and producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Paramore, Wolf Alice).

“I wanted to come back with an album that had a band feel,” Gonzalez recently explained to NME. “The idea was to make music in a room with musicians and jam around and see what happened.”

He continued: “We gathered in a room every day, and we just created music. At the end, we had enough material to turn all these jams into an album. I really wanted to create an album that plays well live and translates well on stage. It was about going back to my roots, which is more shoegaze-y, guitar-like, ‘80s sound.”

Meanwhile, M83 have expanded their forthcoming US and European tour to include an extra date in the UK at the Roundhouse in London on June 29. You can purchase tickets here.

They have also announced dates at Magnolia Summer in Milan on June 19 and the Olympia in Paris on June 27 along with extra dates in the US. You can purchase tickets here.

The full list of dates are as follows:

APRIL 2023

9 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

10 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

11 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

13 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec

14 – Austin, TX – Stubbs

15 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

16 – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues

18 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

19 – Atlanta, GA – Eastern

21 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

25 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

26 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

28 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

29 – Toronto, ON – History

30 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

MAY 2023

2 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

3 – Minneapolis, MN – Palace Theatre

5 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Ogden Twilight

8 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

9 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

10 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

11 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

13 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven Festival

14 – Pasa Robles, CA – Paso Robles Winery

16 – San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre

17 – San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre

20 – Guadalajara, MX – Corona Capital GDL

JUNE 2023

7 – Latvia, Sigulda Castle

8 – Lithuania, Lukiskes Prison

10 – Finland, Helsinki Sideways Festival

17 – Neuchatel, Festi’Neuch

19 – Milan, Magnolia Summer

24 – Czech Republic, Metronome Festival

27 – Paris, L’Olympia

29 – London, Roundhouse

JULY 2023

6 – Bilbao, BBK

7 – France, Beauregard Festival

AUGUST 2023

12 – Slovakia, Grape Festival

13 – Hungary, Sziget Festival

19 – Biddinghuizen, NL – Lowlands Festival

