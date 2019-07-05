Mad Magazine to cease regular publication

"Goodbye to one of the all-time greatest American institutions”

Iconic American magazine Mad has announced that it’s to cease regular publication.

The satirical magazine, which was first published in 1952 as a comic book and became a magazine three years later, will no longer be published monthly as of this autumn, its owners DC Comics have revealed.

The magazine is set to continue to publishing end-of-year specials, books, and limited edition collections.

Former editor Allie Goertz, who resigned last month, reacted to the news, tweeting: “While there will be no new material after issue #10, @MADmagazine is not gone. I find it deeply sad to learn that there will be no new content, but knowing history repeats itself, I have no doubt that the vintage pieces will be highly (if not tragically) relevant.”

Other famous faces have been rushing in to pay their tributes to the well-loved magazine. Weird Al Yankovic, a former guest editor of Mad, wrote: “I am profoundly sad to hear that after 67 years, MAD Magazine is ceasing publication. I can’t begin to describe the impact it had on me as a young kid – it’s pretty much the reason I turned out weird. Goodbye to one of the all-time greatest American institutions.”

Comic book artist Bill Sienkiewicz also paid his tributes, tweeting: “I hope people understand what this means to us as a nation, both as a culture and as a functioning critical society.

Steven Van Zandt, an actor in The Sopranos and member of Bruce Springsteen‘s E Street Band, reacted by tweeting a satirical cover of Mad which poked fun at the cast of the show, in which he played Silvio Dante. “Making the cover of Rolling Stone was nice,” he tweeted, “but I didn’t feel meaningful until I made the cover of Mad Magazine!’”