Maisie Williams says ‘Game Of Thrones’ “fell off at the end”

Maisie Williams has said she thinks Game Of Thrones “fell off at the end” in a new interview.

Williams, who played Arya Stark in the show, discussed the show’s controversial ending during a Twitch livestream with her brother James Williams.

The final season split viewers, with over 1 million people demanding a re-write of the final season at one point. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said at the time they were grateful for viewers sharing their reactions but rarely log on to read them.

“We don’t engage with it all that much, mainly because of the time and energy required to do so,” the pair told Rolling Stone.

“It’s gratifying to have people care enough about what you’re doing to feel like they need to comment on it in real time. Social media has been central to the way the show has been watched by many people.”

Now, Williams has spoken out too about the finale, explaining that she had re-watched the show again recently.

“Honestly, it kinda popped off,” Williams told her brother on the livestream. “And I for the longest time…I was so like… I could never see it,” she continued, explaining that she didn’t have the time to watch while the show was happening because of how busy she was working on the show.

“I could never like say that and understand it, y’know? And it feels good to be proud of it, that was ten years of my life,” Williams continued. “It definitely fell off at the end, but it started really strong,” joked Williams.

You can watch the clips of Williams here and here.

Meanwhile, HBO responded after the season finale for Thrones prequel House of the Dragon leaked online ahead of its premiere this week.

The finale, titled ‘The Black Queen’, is due to air Sunday (October 23) and is the last episode of the first Game Of Thrones prequel. The show averages around 29 million viewers per episode has already been renewed for a second season.

In a statement, HBO responded to the leak saying: “We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.”

The statement went on to criticise the leakers for affecting the viewing experience of fans: “We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday.”

While it is the first time House of the Dragon has suffered from a leaked episode, Game of Thrones was frequently batting to stop episodes being released online prior to their airing.

Thrones was also previously subject to a ransom demand after hackers got their hands on the season seven finale.