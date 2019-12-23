Man who claims he helped Tupac fake his death claims he faked his own death to prove rapper is still alive

A man who claims to have helped Tupac fake his death is now claiming he faked his own death to prove the rapper is still alive.

Michael Nice, who was formerly Tupac’s bodyguard, was reported to have died in December 2018 – days before he was set to release evidence he claimed proved Tupac was still alive.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, he told viewers: “My name’s Michael Nice. I faked my death on the 18th of December, 2018 and I’m here today, back from the dead to show why and how I faked my death. I’m going to put the record straight.”

Advertisement

He continued to acknowledge that his reappearance would be “a shock to all the people who know me” but said he would “explain everything”. “I confess I faked my death and I feel quite ashamed about it but it had to be done and I’m here now to explain the reasons why,” he said.

Nice added that faking his own death proved that he had the “capabilities” to fake Tupac’s death. He said he had been receiving death threats before he “died” and would be dead now if he hadn’t faked his death.

Explaining how he managed to pull off the stunt, Nice said he had arranged for an ambulance to collect him after he faked his death and that he’d used a magic trick he’d learnt in his youth to stop his pulse. His body was then taken to hospital and a contact at a funeral home picked him up and left an actual corpse to be taken to the morgue while he escaped.

“I laid low for a year and I’m back now to tell my story, put things straight and get on with the mission,” he said.

Nice had previously claimed Tupac had been smuggled into Cuba with the help of Fidel Castro after he faked his death in a drive-by shooting.

Advertisement

Death Row Records founder Suge Knight claimed in last year’s American Dream/American Knightmare documentary that Tupac had discussed faking his own death weeks before he died.

“We was in Maui, you know what I mean, and Pac had, like, never been to Maui. And he got to talking about faking his own death,” he said. “And Pac was more down for doing, like, the last little videos and shit of him dying all in the white, you know what I’m saying, with Redd Foxx and everybody like that.”