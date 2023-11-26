Margot Robbie shoots down ‘Barbie’ sequel: “I can’t imagine what would be next”

Margot Robbie has denied any chances of a potential Barbie sequel.

Rumours of a Barbie sequel were first sparked when Robbie gave an interview to TIME, saying she’d been involved in conversations around a potential follow-up film. “It could go a million different directions from this point,” she said at the time. “But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

However, in a new clip posted by Associated Press, Robbie has seemingly shot down rumours that there will ever be a Barbie 2.

“I think we put everything into this one, we didn’t build it to be a trilogy,” she said. “Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

“Barbie 2”? Margot Robbie on whether there will be a sequel to her summer hit. She produced and starred in Greta Gerwig’s film, which made over $1.4 billion at the box office. pic.twitter.com/x6dsIOq3iJ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 17, 2023

The actress and producer also spoke about the need for original films at the box office, saying: “The biggest takeaway for me is that original films can still hit huge at the box office. It doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake, it can be totally original. It can still be big, given a big budget to do that.”

Robbie went on to discuss the importance of Barbie, its success, and having a female lead. “Just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants, which is a misconception people can still have,” she said. “So it’s really important that Barbie did well, so people can also in future have big original ideas and be given the budget to execute them properly.”

Gerwig has previously been asked about a potential ‘Barbie’ sequel; her comments have echoed Robbie’s sentiments. In an interview with The New York Times, she said: “At this moment, it’s all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did.

“I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What follows is a nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure, set to a stonking pop soundtrack featuring Lizzo and Billie Eilish, that somehow lives up to the immense hype.”