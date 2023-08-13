Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly called off a much-hyped cage fight with Elon Musk because the latter “won’t confirm a date” and isn’t “serious” about the event.

Last month, Twitter/X boss Musk challenged Facebook/Meta founder Zuckerberg – who has trained in jiu-jitsu – to a wrestling cage fight.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is,” Musk said on Twitter, with Zuckerberg responding via Instagram Stories to say: “Send me location.”

Musk also said that the fight would be live-streamed on Twitter (now known as X) and teased an “epic location” to host it, but Zuckerburg shared that he wasn’t “holding [his] breath” for it to go ahead.

Mark Zuckerberg on the “fight” with Elon Musk: “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me.” pic.twitter.com/4bMh05Glwo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 13, 2023

Now, Zuckerberg appears to have withdrawn altogether, claiming his opponent won’t commit.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” he shared on Instagram’s Threads app today (August 13). “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

The post went on: “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Musk had previously said he “may need surgery before the fight can happen”, while his mother also weighed in back in June to say she’d “cancelled the fight“.

The billionaire rivals’ proposed scrap came as Zuckerberg prepared to launch rival platform threads. It then emerged that Twitter was threatening to sue Meta over the launch.

This month Grimes revealed that she came up with the idea for the “literal dick measuring contest” her ex-partner Musk proposed to Zuckerburg.