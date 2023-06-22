Mark Zuckerburg accepts Elon Musk’s invitation to a wrestling cage match

Tech billionaires Mark Zuckerburg and Elon Musk look set to fight each other in a wrestling cage match.

The idea first came about when the Twitter boss responded to a tweet about Facebook and Meta co-founder Zuckerburg reportedly setting up his own rival service.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is,” Musk wrote, before Zuckerburg took to his Instagram Stories to screenshot the tweet and add: “Send me location.”

Confirming the legitimacy of Zuckerburg’s intentions around the fight, Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told The Verge: “The story speaks for itself,” adding that Zuckerburg was not joking about the prospect

In response to that story, Musk tweeted a potential location of the Las Vegas Octagon for the fight.

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Elsewhere in the tech world, the National Music Publishers Association (NMAP) and its members last week issued a lawsuit against Twitter following alleged copyright infringement.

The suit was filed in Nashville’s Federal Court on June 14 and claims that the social media platform has infringed on over 1,700 different songs.

It also seeks up to $150,000 (£118,630) per infringement — which totals up to $255million (£180million) to be paid if Twitter is found liable.

Controversy also arose around the platform last month, when Twitter’s new feature for Blue subscribers – the ability to upload two-hour videos – was revealed to have been used for film piracy.

Prior to that, Musk announced that his replacement as Twitter’s CEO would be Linda Yaccarino. Despite only taking up the role last October, Musk promised late last year that he would step down once he had found “someone foolish enough to take the job”. The decision came after he polled Twitter users over whether he should quit as CEO, to which 57.5 per cent of respondents voted yes.

At Meta meanwhile, Zuckerburg announced plans for 10,000 layoffs back in March.