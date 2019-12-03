It’s not necessarily that Martin Scorsese loves the limelight – but he certainly doesn’t stay out of it for very long. With The Irishman finally on Netflix as of last week and a busy awards season ahead, Marty is already making future plans for his next film.

It’s been rumoured for a while that the esteemed filmmaker would be taking on David Grann’s non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon for his next project. Ever since 2017 there have been whispers of an adaptation, with Eric Roth (Forrest Gump) penning the script.

There’s confirmation now, courtesy of Collider, that Killers of the Flower Moon heads into production in March 2020, according to Scorsese’s preferred cinematographer, Rodrigo Prieto.

With no word yet on a potential cast for Killers of the Flower Moon, there still remains a few details to be ironed out. The first few whispers have suggested Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro for key roles, but no official statements have been made.

The book stays in line with Marty’s usual taste in stories: the true story of mysterious murders. There’s oil, there’s Osage Indians, there’s corruption. But before all of that, there’s an awards circuit for Scorsese with The Irishman.

Over the release of his newest gangster epic, spanning the several decades in the life of Frank Sheeran and the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, the director has asked fans to not watch his films on a phone.

“Ideally, I’d like you to go to a theatre. Look at it on a big screen from beginning to end,” Scorsese said on Popcorn with Peter Travers.

“And I know, it’s long. You’ve got to get up. You gotta go to the bathroom, that sort of thing. I get it, but also at home, I think if you can make a night of it, or an afternoon thereof, and know that you’re not gonna answer the phone, or you’re not gonna get up too much, it might work.”