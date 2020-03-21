Marvel have announced details of their first non-binary superhero.

Snowflake has been revealed as part of the ‘New Warriors’ series, unveiled alongside their twin brother Safespace.

Read more: Marvel Cinematic Universe phase four: everything we know so far

“Snowflake, a cryokinetic, can materialize snowflake-shaped shuriken projectiles for throwing,” the release says. “Safespace can materialize pink forcefields, but he can’t inhabit them himself, the reflex only works if he’s protecting others. They’re hyper aware of modern culture and optics, and they see their Super Heroics as ‘a post-ironic meditation on using violence to combat bullying.’ They’re probably streaming this.”

Advertisement

“Snowflake and Safespace are the twins,” writer Daniel Kibblesmith adds. “It’s this idea that these are terms that get thrown around on the internet that they don’t see as derogatory. [They] take those words and kind of wear them as badges of honor.

“Snowflake is non-binary and goes by they/them, and has the power to generate individual crystalized snowflake-shaped shurikens. The connotations of the word ‘snowflake’ in our culture right now are something fragile, and this is a character who is turning it into something sharp.

See Marvel’s ‘New Warriors’ trailer below.

Fans on social media have shared a critical response to the unveiling of Snowflake, with one tweeting: “I personally love to see two white cis men at Marvel create a black nonbinary character named “Snowflake” in the year of our lord 2020.”

I personally love to see two white cis men at Marvel create a black nonbinary character named “Snowflake” in the year of our lord 2020 — Kate Leth (@kateleth) March 18, 2020

Advertisement

Another added: “Look, I’m sure everyone at Marvel has the best of intentions but by god read the room on naming two black NB characters Snowflake and Safespace.”

Look, I’m sure everyone at Marvel has the best of intentions but by god read the room on naming two black NB characters Snowflake and Safespace — Justin Carter (@GigawattConduit) March 18, 2020

The first non-binary superhero in Marvel and they named them SNOWFLAKE. No, this is not fake.pic.twitter.com/a5GYz8XBjI — ☠️ Lilith Lovett ☠️ (@LilithLovett) March 18, 2020

The new Marvel characters "Snowflake and Safespace" can bring us all together in hating equally! pic.twitter.com/iyFGqQBdSX — Chad Hutsebaut (@ChadHutsee) March 18, 2020

Last year, Marvel boss Kevin Feige discussed the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s plans to include more LGBTQ characters.

“You look at the success of Captain Marvel and Black Panther. We want the movies to reflect the audience and we want every member of our global audience to see themselves reflected on the screen,” Feige said. “And that’s what we’ve been doing for a long time. And certainly, that’s what we’re focusing on going forward.”

The studio was reportedly casting its first openly gay superhero last year, set to appear in forthcoming MCU film The Eternals.