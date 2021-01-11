Marvel’s Netflix shows could be revived, says boss Kevin Feige

Kevin Feige has said Netflix shows including Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage could one day be revived.

All five shows were axed by the streaming service in 2019 ahead of the launch of Marvel’s parent company Disney+ streaming service.

Fans of Daredevil recently called for Marvel to revive the show after the Netflix rights to the series expired in November 2020.

Advertisement

Feige has now said he would not rule out a return now that they have the rights to revive such characters, when asked by Deadline.

“Well, certainly you’ve seen what we announced at Comic-Con a year and half ago and on Disney Investor Day a few weeks ago, so that’s our focus,” the Marvel Studios boss said. “But I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything.

Meanwhile Feige also recently confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be the first R-rated movie ever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Collider during a WandaVision press event, the Marvel Studios president said: “It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan [Reynolds is] overseeing a script right now.

Advertisement

“It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

Last year, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld blamed Marvel for the delay in starting work on the third movie in the series. Marvel became involved with Deadpool after the film’s studio Fox merged with Disney.