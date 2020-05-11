Actor Matt Lucas made fun out of Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a parody of the latest lockdown speech – watch the video below.

The Little Britain comedian impersonated Mr. Johnson’s speech last night (May 10) which left many members of the public “confused” and “unclear” about the lockdown guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucas said in the video: “So, we are saying don’t go to work, go to work. Don’t take public transport, go to work, don’t go to work.”

Continuing as Mr. Johnson, he added: “Stay indoors. If you can work from home go to work, don’t go to work, go outside, don’t go outside. And then we will or won’t, something or other.”

On Sunday evening, the Prime Minister announced details of a new COVID Alert system and gave an update on the UK’s lockdown restrictions in his latest national address.

Social media users flocked to Twitter to call the address “confusing” and “unclear”.

The Prime Minister praised the country’s citizens for their “good sense” in following the rules imposed by the government so far in the televised message, saying the measures had prevented “what could have been a catastrophe in which the reasonable worst-case scenario was half a million fatalities.”

While Mr. Johnson noted both the rate of deaths and hospital admissions were dropping, he said it was not yet time to end the lockdown. A new COVID Alert system has been created and will be run by a joint biosecurity centre to monitor both the number of coronavirus cases in the UK and the rate of infection. Its findings will tell the government “how tough we have to be in our measures.”

"To chart our progress and to avoid going back to square one, we are establishing a new Covid Alert System" In a ministerial address, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there will be five alert levels – five being the most critical https://t.co/XQK3OxhTTG pic.twitter.com/aAXf2t0ZJ2 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 10, 2020

The system will feature five levels, with level one meaning the virus is no longer present in the UK and level five representing “the most critical situation” in which the NHS would be overwhelmed by the number of cases. Johnson said the country has been at level four and is now in a position to “move in steps to level three.” It will be able to detect local flare-ups as well as give “a national picture,” and has been created after consultation “across the political spectrum” and with all four countries in the UK.

The ability to move forward in reopening the UK will be determined by five tests in “a conditional plan,” which will be charted by the new system. These include the NHS being able to provide sufficient care across the UK, a sustained and consistent fall in daily deaths, the rate of infection decreasing, the ability to meet the demand for testing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and adjusting measures not risking a second peak that overwhelms the NHS.

From Wednesday (May 13), the restrictions on the limited of outdoors exercise time would be lifted, with the public encouraged to “take more and even unlimited” time outside. “You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can play sports – only with members of your own household,” Johnson said. Social distancing measures must still be adhered to and fines will be increased for those not following the rules.

