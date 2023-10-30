Matthew Perry’s initial post-mortem report “inconclusive”

Matthew Perry’s initial post-mortem results have been found to be “inconclusive” pending a toxicology report.

Details released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, via NBC, claim that the Friends star’s cause of death has been “deferred”, and further investigation has been requested before it can be determined.

Although an official conclusion is not likely to be released for several weeks, Perry’s body is believed to be ready to be released to his family.

Perry, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, died on Saturday (October 28) aged 54 and was reportedly found unresponsive due to a suspected drowning. Authorities have said no foul play was involved, and no drugs were found at the scene. Tributes have since been paid to Perry from across the entertainment world.

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright also issued a statement in which they recalled how Perry got the role of Chandler in the audition room – a part they have previously said was especially difficult to cast.

They wrote: “He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.

“We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

Meanwhile, fans have been paying tribute to the actor by laying flowers outside the New York apartment building that frequently appeared in the sitcom.

Fans of the show have also been sharing an excerpt from a podcast interview he did last year in which he discussed how he wanted to be remembered after he died.

Elsewhere, Perry’s last interview before his death has also resurfaced, in which he gave advice to people struggling with addiction.

Last night (October 29), Charlie Puth also paid tribute to the actor during his concert in Melbourne, by performing a piano version of the iconic Friends theme tune ‘I’ll Be There For You’.