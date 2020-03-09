‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The Seventh Seal’ actor Max von Sydow dies aged 90

Acclaimed Swedish actor Max von Sydow, who starred in classics such as The Seventh Seal and The Exorcist, has died aged 90.

The actor initially found fame working with legendary director Ingmar Bergman before rising to international stardom with roles such as Father Lankester Merrin in 1973’s The Exorcist.

In more recent years, he appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as well as the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones.

Advertisement

The news of von Sydow’s death was confirmed by his wife, Catherine Brelet, who told Paris Match: “It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow on 8 March 2020.”

The actor got his first break working with Bergman, the pair collaborating on films such as The Seventh Seal – where he famously played chess with death – Wild Strawberries and Brink of Life.

He later appeared in 1965 US film The Greatest Story Ever Told, before gaining international recognition for his role in The Exorcist.

Von Sydow career continued in the 1980s with roles in Dune, Flash Gordon, Conan the Barbarian, and later appeared in big Hollywood films such as Minority Report, Shutter Island and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.

Advertisement

In more recent years, the star appeared in a small role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, as well as the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones – the latter of which gained him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor.

He was also nominated for two Oscars throughout his career – Best Actor in 1989 for Pelle the Conqueror and Supporting Actor in 2012 for Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.

Edgar Wright is among those who have paid tribute, the Shaun of the Dead director calling von Sydow “a god”.

Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us. He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god. pic.twitter.com/klhJ9RusdQ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 9, 2020