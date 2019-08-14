The travelling McNuggets cart has been calling at festivals across the UK

McDonald’s McNuggets will be available at this year’s Reading Festival as the fast-food chain’s travelling McNugget Van calls at the event.

The van has been touring the country this summer, stopping at festivals including Wireless, TRNSMT, and Y Not.

As well as being able to feast on free McNuggets, Reading attendees will be able to find their way through the McNugget maze, try out some Augmented Reality McNugget lenses, and take pics with their friends in a 360-degree spinning photo experience.

The McNugget Van follows a similar venture over the past three years with McDonald’s McFlurry van, which saw festival-goers served over 88,000 McFlurrys.

Reading & Leeds 2019 will be headlined by The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots, and Foo Fighters, and take place over the weekend of August 23-25. Other artists set to perform include Bastille, Royal Blood, Billie Eilish, The Distillers, Pale Waves, Dave, Kim Petras, and more.

Earlier this week, the stage times for the twin festivals were confirmed, breaking down the splits for each stage across the two events.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are giving fans the chance to vote for what they play in their setlist at Reading & Leeds 2019.

Check back at NME.COM for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Reading & Leeds 2019.