MCM Comic Con London has been postponed until July 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reedpop, who organise the multi-genre entertainment and comic book convention, issued a statement confirming the delay of the convention.

“We are passionate and dedicated to delivering the best possible experiences for everyone who attends our shows, we know that MCM Comic Con means a great deal to a lot of people, and we care deeply about the MCM community that we love so much. We always want the best for our fans,” the statements begins.

“Having monitored the situation around COVID-19 constantly over these last few weeks, taking on board the feedback from the MCM community and this week’s advice from the UK Government regarding social distancing and avoiding crowds, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone MCM Comic Con London. The show is now scheduled to run from 10-12th July 2020 at the ExCeL, London.

“We tried to do everything we could to run the event as planned, at all times following the protocols and advice set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Public Health England and the relevant local authorities in London and the UK, however postponing is the responsible and right decision.

“Sadly, we can confirm that Critical Role who were booked for our May event will not be able to join us in July. Please understand we are as disappointed as anyone about this situation and ask for your understanding in these unprecedented conditions, we are doing our utmost to bring Critical Role back to MCM at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, while this month’s SXSW in Austin is also off and the latest induction for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is being postponed.

