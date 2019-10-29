As well as stripped back versions of her hits

Megan Thee Stallion has given a taste of her new material during her performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

The rapper, who recently appeared on Saturday Night Live alongside Chance The Rapper, performed stripped-down versions of hits including ‘Hot Girl Summer’, ‘Big Ole Freak’ and ‘Cash Shit’, as well as an as-yet unnamed new track.

The set was livestreamed, with the full performance yet to be uploaded, but you can view clips of the gig below.

The new track finds her rapping about her many side pieces around the world, with smooth backing vocals and a breezy instrumental.

Meanwhile, Megan has also revealed that she’s working on her debut horror film, inspired by her love of cult flick The Human Centipede.

“I like movies that make you semi fall in love with the villain so you have sympathy for him,” she told Vogue. “I feel like every good story you can’t just necessarily kill off the villain. That’s why the Batman never killed Joker. How the fuck would you have Batman without Joker?”

Earlier this month, she teamed up with Gucci Mane in a fierce new video for ‘Big Booty’. She has also revealed that her forthcoming album will include a collaboration with Kehlani.