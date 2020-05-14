News

Mental health charity CALM announce #BigBuzzOff fundraiser this weekend

Use your DIY lockdown haircut to raise some money for the mental health charity

Patrick Clarke
Shaved Head
A barber shaves a customer in Italy, where restrictions are being lifted CREDIT: Emanuele Perrone/Getty Images

The Campaign Against Living Miserably, aka CALM, have announced a new fundraising event called the #BigBuzzOff, which takes place this weekend.

With hairdressers closed due to the coronavirus lockdown, the charity are taking advantage of a new craze for DIY haircuts. They say Google searches for hair clippers have increased by 2000 per cent year-on-year.

The#BigBuzzOff takes place this Saturday (May 16), for which the public are encouraged to nominate a family member of friend shave or cut their hair and/or beard to raise money for CALM, livestreaming it using the hashtag on social media, or to simply do so themselves.

CALM BigBuzzOff
CREDIT: CALM

If the challenge is accepted, they ask you share your pledge to make a one-off  £8 donation to the charity’s Just Giving campaign, and ask friends and followers to do the same.

CALM, who were founded in 2006 with Factory Records owner Tony Wilson as a trustee, and for whom Professor Green has served as patron since 2015, say they have seen calls to their helpline increase over the lockdown period.

However, lockdown has caused much more than a bad hair day, from anxiety and stress to agoraphobia and depression.

Their helpline and webchat services have answered 19,249 calls since lockdown was announced in March, and say they have directly prevented 80 suicides.

They have published all the information you need about getting involved in the #BigBuzzOff, as well as expert tips for DIY haircuts on their website.

