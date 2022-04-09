Met Police issue warning over synthetic cannabis gummies after 23-year-old dies

Met Police have issued a warning over gummies thought to contain synthetic cannabinoids, after a 23-year-old Ilford woman died from an illness caused by the consumption of one.

In a statement shared with the BBC, chief superintendent Stuart Bell urged potential customers to steer clear of the illicit sweets: “Please do not buy or consume these products. They are illegal and, because of the child-friendly packaging, they can pose a risk of accidental consumption.

“Drug dealers harm communities and risk the safety of individuals. We will take positive action to target those engaged in this activity as well as those found in possession of these substances.”

According to the report, the unnamed woman – along with her 21-year-old friend, also unnamed – had the sweets delivered to her home last Tuesday (March 29), with the order placed through a messaging app. It’s stated that the women ate one sweet each and “immediately felt unwell”.

They were both taken to a hospital in east London, where the 23-year-old died last Saturday (April 2). Her friend was eventually discharged from the hospital after being treated.

According to Bell, the sweets that caused the women to become ill were delivered in packages labelled as Trrlli Peachie O’s. Empty bags sporting the ‘Trrlli’ graphics (a play on the innocent Trolli brand of sweets) are openly available for purchase online, making it likely that the sweets in question were homemade.

Leon Brown, a 37-year-old man from South Norwood, was arrested over the incident, and appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 4). He’s been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B synthetic cannabinoid, being concerned in the supply of a synthetic cannabinoid, and possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance.

Upon his arrest, Brown was reportedly found with “a large quantity of cash” and various other psychoactive edibles. The BBC say Met Police have already undertaken tests on other sweets they’ve obtained, and are “working to identify any other cases where people have become seriously unwell after eating synthetic cannabis sweets, gummies or similar products”.