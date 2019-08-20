‘Metal Gear Solid’ soundtrack coming to vinyl for first time

A limited-edition release for the gamers out there...

Metal Gear Solid‘s official soundtrack is set to receive its first vinyl pressing, it has been announced.

The classic PlayStation video game was released back in 1998 from developers Kojima Productions. Publishers Konami provided most of the score via their own in-house composers – featuring Takanari Ishiyama, Gigi Meroni, Kazuki Muraoka, Lee Jeon Myung and Hiroyuki Togo. Its theme song was composed by Tappi Iwase.

Now, Mondo have announced that the collection will arrive on special limited edition vinyl. The two LPs have been pressed onto 180g “Green Smoke coloured vinyl”, which also boasts Randy Ortiz’s original artwork. A standard black version of the double vinyl will also be available.

Fans will be able to purchase the soundtrack through the Mondo website from tomorrow (August 21), where you’ll find further information.

NME named Metal Gear Solid one of the 10 best PlayStation classic titles last year. “It was a whole new tactical ball-game for players more used to blasting their way through armies of balaclava-clad meatbags with barely a coherent thought,” we said of the game. “Suddenly planning, cunning and intelligence were the fastest route to success, and the sheer panache of the game’s top-down aesthetic would hold off the third-person 3D perspective for a console generation or two.”

Earlier this year, Sony shared the first details of their upcoming Playstation 5 console. The new machine, which follows 2013’s PS4, will support 8K resolutions and be compatible with both existing and future VR devices.