Michael Eavis on Glastonbury 2022: “It’s going to be the best show ever”

Michael Eavis has opened up about this year’s Glastonbury Festival saying that it’s “going to be the best show ever.”

The festival organiser was speaking to Andy Bennett from BBC Sounds and confirmed that the event is “definitely happening” this year.

He continued: “We’re going to run a really brilliant show this year, and it’s going to be the best show ever I’m quite sure.

“People are so excited to come back… they’re really looking forward to coming back… it’s going to be quite the exceptional event.”

He went on to reveal that the headliners for the festival were in place for the next two years.

He explained: “We’ve got all the headliners for the next two year…they’re all in place.” He described this as “extraordinary.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eavis explained that Live Nation’s Melvyn Benn was working with Glastonbury this year to help with the operational side of the festival – including any COVID-19 passports should these be a requirement (which as yet they’re not).

He also reflected on last year’s Glastonbury Equinox event not taking place. The festival was planning an event last September, but it did not go ahead.

He revealed that Foo Fighters were ready to headline the event. “I had the Foo Fighters want to play and Dave Grohl phoned me at home for a chat,” he explained. “I said ‘will you do it?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do anything for you’ and he said, ‘Yeah we’ll do it.’

“…But we couldn’t run it, mainly because of COVID reasons I think, but we should have done it really, we should have pushed it through but we didn’t.

“If I’d have had Melvyn [Benn] last year, I think he would have done it.”

This year’s Glastonbury will take place from June 22-26. So far, Billie Eilish has been confirmed to headline the Pyramid Stage on June 24 while Diana Ross will play the ‘Legends’ slot on the Sunday (June 26).

Little Simz was last week unveiled as the headliner for West Holts, while Courtney Barnett self-confirmed for the event a few days later.

Emily Eavis has confirmed that the full line-up for Glastonbury 2022, as well as its accompanying poster, will be announced in March, and that the festival “will give you some news” regarding the line-up “by the end of the month”.