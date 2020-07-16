Michelle Obama to release first Spotify podcast this month

Michelle Obama will release the first episode of her new Spotify podcast later in July.

Set to arrive on July 29, The Michelle Obama Podcast comes after the former First Lady and her husband, Barack Obama, inked a multi-year podcast deal with the streaming giant.

The series “features deep dives with loved ones – family, friends and colleagues – on the relationships in our lives that make us who we are,” Spotify said in a statement.

Obama added: “In other episodes, we’ll be talking about the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through the toughest times, or the growth we experience when we lean on the colleagues and mentors around us.

“What I love about these conversations is that they’re topics and issues that we’re all dealing with no matter what’s going on. Whether that’s a global pandemic or a nationwide reckoning with race.”

Planned guests on the podcast will include Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, her brother, Craig Robinson, as well as Conan O’Brien, Valerie Jarrett, and others.

Listeners can tune into the first episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast on July 29 here.

Earlier this year, Obama shared her 2020 workout playlist. The selection featured tracks from Bruno Mars, Lizzo, Childish Gambino as well as Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa‘s 2018 hit ‘One Kiss’, plus tracks from the Obamas’ long-term friends Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Meanwhile, The Roots and Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote registration initiative partnered on this year’s annual ‘Roots Picnic’.

The music festival, which is the brainchild of the Philadelphia rap group, is usually held in their hometown at Fairmount Park. However, this year it was held online as a virtual festival experience due to the coronavirus crisis.