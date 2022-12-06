A new video featurette from The Witcher: Blood Origin, a spinoff series of the popular Netflix fantasy, has been released. Watch it exclusively on NME above.

Set for release on Christmas Day (December 25), Blood Origin tells the story of the creation of the first prototype Witcher – hunters who develop supernatural abilities at a young age to track down and fight monsters. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of the original show, the new spinoff follows a fresh group of characters who team up to achieve a shared goal.

In the new clip, Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) details her central new character Scían, a powerful but older warrior who is “the last of the Ghost Tribe”.

“Scían is the last of her clan, a nomadic tribe called the Ghost Clan,” she says. “She lives a very hermit life. She lives alone, she lives far away from the crowds. She once was the swordmother of Éile.”

Éile, played by Sophia Brown, is an elite fighter who turned her back on her Raven clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. When she was younger, Éile trained under the tutelage of Scían.

“I think deep in Éile’s heart she felt that if she had Scían by her side she would have a better chance, a better opportunity, to be able to overcome what was ahead,” adds Yeoh. “She soon found very quickly a reason to… join Éile on her quest.”

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ comprises four episodes and streams on Netflix from December 25