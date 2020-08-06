Migos rapper Takeoff has denied accusations made against him that claim he raped a woman at a house party in June.

According to the New York Times, Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, is being sued for alleged sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress.

A lawsuit was filed yesterday (August 5) in Los Angeles, alleging that the rapper sexually assaulted the woman at a house party in Los Angeles in June.

The alleged victim claims that she was invited to the party by DJ Durel, who tours with the Atlanta rap trio, at which Takeoff showed interest in her and made her feel uncomfortable.

The woman reportedly told DJ Durel that she was uncomfortable, and he took her up to a bedroom where she laid on the bed.

Shortly after, it is alleged that Takeoff entered the room and began touching her.

She protested that she did not want to have sex, but according to the court papers, he removed her clothes and forcibly penetrated her.

The woman went to a hospital the same day where it’s claimed that medical staff observed “physical evidence of forceful rape” and alerted the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding to the accusations, Takeoff’s lawyer, Drew Findling, said: “We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence. What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false.

“The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence.”

He added: “Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.”

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed to TMZ that an investigation has been opened.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.